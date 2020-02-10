VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.68

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.68 and traded as high as $26.95. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.
About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)
