VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.68

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.68 and traded as high as $26.95. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

