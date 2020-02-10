Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.93. The company had a trading volume of 294,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

