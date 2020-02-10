Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $182.71. The company had a trading volume of 262,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,252. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $184.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

