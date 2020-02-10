Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,252. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.70 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.