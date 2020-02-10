Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lessened by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $120.45. 984,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

