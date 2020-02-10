Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 211100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market cap of $22.78 million and a PE ratio of -36.15. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.