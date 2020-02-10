Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.89. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,080. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

