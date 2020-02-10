Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 2,720 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $133,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.03. 3,145,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average is $259.22. The company has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

