Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $96,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,845,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,651,000 after purchasing an additional 533,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. 2,175,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 74,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,040,894.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,231 shares of company stock worth $2,493,594. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

