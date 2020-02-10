Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

