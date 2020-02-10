Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $38,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $157.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,147. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.60.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

