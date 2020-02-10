Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $44,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

NYSE:FIS traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.98. 4,262,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $150.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

