Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $649.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.78. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

