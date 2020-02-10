Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) traded down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80, 23 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79.

Vericity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

