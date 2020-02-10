Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.00

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $169.89, with a volume of 5450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

