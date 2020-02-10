Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.03

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and traded as high as $62.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 435,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit