Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.03

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and traded as high as $62.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 435,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

