Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 261,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $127,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.51. 1,960,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.