Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $247,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.49. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

