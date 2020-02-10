Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $139,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

