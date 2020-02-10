Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $176,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

