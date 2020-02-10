Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $130,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.27.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.23. 40,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

