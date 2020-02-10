Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 129,255 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $122,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.47. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $294.81 and a one year high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

