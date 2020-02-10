Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 361,307 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $166,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 392.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 384.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $77,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.64. 192,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,901. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

