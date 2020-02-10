Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Victrex to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.36) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,421.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,224.18. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Insiders bought 2,011 shares of company stock worth $4,724,420 over the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

