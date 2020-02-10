Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Victrex to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.36) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,421.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,224.18. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Insiders bought 2,011 shares of company stock worth $4,724,420 over the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit