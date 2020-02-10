Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

GD traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $187.21. 18,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,534. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.