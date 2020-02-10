Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 276,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

