Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,730,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,489. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

