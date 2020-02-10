Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,006 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $760.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,858,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,666,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

