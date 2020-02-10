Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 64,955 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.20. 124,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

