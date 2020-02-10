Virtu Financial LLC Sells 732 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,362,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. The company has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

