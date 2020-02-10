Virtu Financial LLC Takes $864,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 175,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

