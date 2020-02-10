Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 112,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

