Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.77. 4,546,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

