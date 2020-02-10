Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.48. 3,757,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

