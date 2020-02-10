Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 164.10 Average PT from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 164.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a SEK 148 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Volvo stock traded up SEK 2.45 on Friday, reaching SEK 172.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 145.87. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

