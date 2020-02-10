Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $15.82. Wajax shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 22,141 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WJX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Wajax in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.34.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

