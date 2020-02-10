Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WD. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

WD stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

