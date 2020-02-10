Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.61

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $99.63, with a volume of 522300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.63.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

