Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.61

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $99.63, with a volume of 522300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.63.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

