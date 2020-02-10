Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,523 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $780.77. 216,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,721. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $800.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

