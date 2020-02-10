Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,612,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 1,332,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after buying an additional 270,446 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 988,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 164,921 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 785,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 295,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

