Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,436 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $69,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. 772,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

