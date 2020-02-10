Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,714 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 918,941 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.44. 132,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,497. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

