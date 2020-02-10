Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,494,000 after buying an additional 109,530 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 714,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

