Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $25.05 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $79.81. 576,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,522. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $79.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

