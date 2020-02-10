Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,504 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,348,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,898,074. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

