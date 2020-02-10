Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,930 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

D traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.59. 2,329,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

