WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 9,147 Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.