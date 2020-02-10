WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 1,529 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

