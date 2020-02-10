WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETM. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,214,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 331,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,940. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $602.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.