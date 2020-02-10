Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. 1,459,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,993. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

